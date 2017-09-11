Yandex metrika counter

Russian economy gains momentum, Putin says

Russian economy gains momentum, Putin says

The Russian economy has emerged from the crisis and is gaining momentum.

This momentum should be maintained, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, adding that positive factors will gradually be felt by the population and business community.

The main report on the current economic dynamics and its forecast until 2020 was made by the head of the Ministry of Economic Development, Maxim Oreshkin.

News.Az


