Russian embassy in Baku says to assist blogger Lapshin

The Russian Embassy in Baku will render the necessary assistance to Alexander Lapshin, a citizen of Russia and Israel sentenced in Azerbaijan, if he requests extradition, RIA Novosti cited Denis Apashkin, spokesman for the embassy, as saying July 25.

“The embassy is in constant contact with Lapshin’s lawyer and his relatives,” he said. “We do not consider ourselves entitled to comment on the decision of the Azerbaijani court. The embassy will further participate in defense of Lapshin's rights within its competence.”

Commenting on the possible extradition of Lapshin to the Russian Federation, Apashkin said that there is an agreement between Russia and Azerbaijan on the transfer of convicts to serve their sentences in the country of their citizenship, according to Trend.

“If Lapshin wants to use the opportunity provided for by this agreement, the embassy will render the necessary assistance,” he stressed.

Alexander Lapshin is a citizen of several countries and had a criminal collusion with Armenians in the occupied Azerbaijani territories. He also illegally visited these territories.

Lapshin was accused of violating Azerbaijani laws on state border in April 2011 and October 2012. On Jan. 17, Alexei Stuk, deputy prosecutor general of Belarus, issued a ruling on Lapshin’s extradition to Azerbaijan. Lapshin was brought to Azerbaijan on Feb. 7.

On July 20, Lapshin was sentenced to three years in prison by the Baku Grave Crimes Court.

