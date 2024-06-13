Russian energy giant cut gas production to all-time annual low last year

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s energy giant Gazprom Group reduced natural gas output by 13 per cent to an all-time annual low of 359 billion cubic meters (bcm) in loss-making 2023 from 412.94 bcm in 2022, according to a company report, News.Az informs citing Reuters.

Its natural gas output dwindled by almost a third from 515 bcm in 2021 to the lowest level since the company was set up in the dying days of the Soviet Union in 1989 by the Ministry of Gas Industry.Kremlin-owned gas giant Gazprom plunged to a net loss of 629 billion rubles ($7 billion) in 2023, its first annual loss since 1999, amid dwindling gas trade with Europe, once its main sales market.Gazprom Group combines company’s gas, oil and electric power businesses.The company’s oil and gas output in Russia increased last year by 6.6 per cent to 72.38 million metric tons.Gazprom, unlike oil companies, failed to diversify its sales away from Europe following a major crisis in relations with the West over the conflict in Ukraine.It has been in painstaking talks with China over more gas sales. However, the negotiations have not borne fruit over a number of issues, mainly prices.Gazprom has instead turned to the low-cost domestic market, as well neighbouring ex-Soviet countries, such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, which, according to analysts, would be able to replace high-cost European markets.

News.Az