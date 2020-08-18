Russian energy minister tests positive for coronavirus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak has tested positive for the coronavirus, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting of the governmental commission on the social and economic development of the Far East, which took place in the city of Blagoveshchensk in the Far East, according to TASS.

"Unfortunately, Alexander Novak has contracted the coronavirus. Let’s wish him a speedy recovery. In fact, he came all the way here and returned to Moscow without taking part [in the meeting]," Mishustin said.

News.Az