Russian expert calls shelling of Azerbaijani civilians ‘humanitarian crime’

Armenia’s shelling of Azerbaijani civilians is a humanitarian crime and constitutes a gross violation of humanitarian law, Russian political scientist, editor-in-chief of "National Defense" magazine Igor Korotchenko told News.Az.

He was commenting on Armenia’s shelling of a cemetery in Azerbaijan’s Tartar district during a funeral procession on Thursday, which left 3 people dead and 3 others injured.

“Armenia must finally realize that by taking such actions it is committing a war crime,” Korotchenko noted.

The political scientist urged Armenia to fully comply with the Geneva Conventions that prohibit the killing of civilians.

News.Az