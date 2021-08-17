Russian expert: There can be no illegal Armenian armed formations on territory of Azerbaijan

The trilateral statement signed on 10 November 2020 by the Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders clearly states that there should be no illegal Armenian armed formations in the zone of temporary deployment of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh, and that these points were signed by Nikol Pashinyan himself, Igor Korotchenko, editor-in-chief of the National Defense magazine, told News.Az.

The trilateral statement is a basic document regulating the situation in the region after the capitulation and military defeat of Armenia, the Russian expert stressed.

“Responsible members of the international community must force Armenia to fulfill the obligations it undertook. The trilateral statement clearly indicates everything from the point of view of legitimacy and international law,” he said.

Korotchenko also recalled that President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stated that Russia recognizes and respects the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

News.Az