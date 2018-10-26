Russian expert: Unresolved Karabakh conflict creates big risks for investments in Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

As long as acting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan does not deal with the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh problem, Armenia’s economy will be in the same state as it is now and there will be no improvement, Russian journalist, military expert, editor-in-chief of the National Defense magazine Igor Korotchenko told Trend at the working session “Disinformation Policy – a Threat to Stability in the Modern World” held within the 6th Baku International Humanitarian Forum on Oct. 26.

Pashinyan will not be able to fulfill his main promise regarding the fight against corruption and the improvement of the living standards of the Armenian population,Korotchenko said.

The Armenian diaspora did not respond to Pashinyan’s call to invest in Armenia, because the unresolved Nagorno-Karabakh conflict creates great military-political risks for investments, he added.

Korotchenko stressed that the solution of Armenia's problems rests on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. He added that despite Pashinyan's promises, Armenia may end up sinking lower and lower.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

