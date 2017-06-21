Russian fighter jet 'chases NATO plane away' over Baltic Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Russian jet chased away a NATO aircraft after it tried to approach the defence minister's plane, a Russian news agency says.

TASS reported that the F-16 fighter jet buzzed Sergei Shoigu's aircraft over the Baltic Sea.

It did not specify which member of the defence alliance the fighter jet was from, but on Tuesday the Pentagon accused Russia of carrying out an unsafe intercept of a US RC-135 spy plane in international airspace over the Baltic Sea.

It said the aircraft "did nothing to provoke this behaviour" and accused the Russian pilot of having "poor control" of his SU-27 fighter jet.

The Russian claims came as the Kremlin said it was considering a range of retaliatory measures to new US sanctions planned over the country's role in Ukraine.

"At our experts' level, naturally, different variants of sanctions are now being formulated and proposed," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

News.Az

News.Az