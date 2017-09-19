Russian Finance Ministry predicts 2018 federal budget deficit

+ ↺ − 16 px

The budget deficit in 2019 is expected to amount to 867.01 bln rubles ($15.04 bln), the draft law adds.

The forecasted deficit of the federal budget in 2018 will reach 1.33 trillion rubles ($23.07 bln) with income of 15.18 trillion rubles ($263.28 bln) and expenditures of 16.51 trillion rubles ($286.35 bln), according to the draft law on the Russian federal budget for 2018 and the period of 2019-2020, placed by the Russian Ministry of Finance on the official website of legal documents.

The budget deficit in 2019 is expected to amount to 867.01 bln rubles ($15.04 bln), the draft law adds.

In 2020, the budget deficit is expected to amount to 960.32 bln rubles ($16.65 bln), according to the draft law.

News.Az

News.Az