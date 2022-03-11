Yandex metrika counter

Russian, Finnish leaders discuss Ukraine crisis over phone

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday held a phone call with his Finnish counterpart Sauli Väinämö Niinistö, News.Az reports citing TASS.

The phone conversation completely focused on the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The Finnish president stressed the need to achieve an immediate ceasefire and ensure the safe evacuation of the civilian population along humanitarian corridors.


News.Az 

