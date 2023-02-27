Russian FM Lavrov arrives in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Azerbaijan on a visit, News.az reports.

The visit will last until February 28, 2023.

The visit is timed to coincide with the first anniversary of the Declaration on Allied Cooperation signed between Russia and Azerbaijan on February 22, 2022. The minister is expected to hold negotiations with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

It's scheduled to consider the whole range of bilateral issues, as well as relevant regional and international topics.

Particular attention will be paid to the implementation of the trilateral statements signed by the Azerbaijani, the Russian, and Armenian leaders dated November 10, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021, as well as October 31, 2022.

News.Az