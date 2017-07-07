Russian FM Lavrov holds press conference on sidelines of G20 Summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held a press conference at the Hamburg Messe on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, on Friday, July 7, Sputnik reports.

Lavrov characterized the meeting between Putin and Trump as constructive, noting that the talks confirmed the shared desire to search for "mutually beneficial agreements."

"It was indeed a long and substantial meeting," Lavrov told reporters at a news conference in Hamburg. "My feeling is that it confirmed that both presidents are driven above all by the national interests of their countries and understand these interests in seeking mutually beneficial agreements, rather than trying to play confrontational scenarios…"

He then confirmed the reports that Putin and Trump have reached an agreement on a ceasefire in the south of Syria, which will come into force on July 9.

Russia and the US pledge to ensure the ceasefire is observed by all sides, Lavrov said.

The issue of security around the de-escalation zones will initially be provided by Russian military police, coordinated with the US and Jordan, Lavrov revealed.

Answering a reporter's question about the issue of Ukrainian crisis being discussed by Trump and Putin, Lavrov said that the two leaders have agreed to set up a communication channel to advance the Ukrainian settlement on the basis of Minsk agreements.

There are opportunities to speed up the implementation of the Minsk agreements on Ukraine, Lavrov pointed out.

Cybersecurity was one of the most important topics at the meeting, Lavrov said.

"The [issue of cybersecurity] got a lot of attention, which is understandable," Lavrov pointed out. "The presidents agreed that this area is becoming more and more risky, if you like, threats are emerging, like the terror threat, threats in other areas of organized crime, as well as threats to the normal way of functioning of societies. <…> President Trump mentioned that in the US, some circles are still fuelling — even though they cannot prove [anything] — the allegations of Russian meddling in the US elections."

