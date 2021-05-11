Russian FM pays respect to Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev and martyrs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov has visited the Alley of Honors to lay a wreath at the tomb of national leader, founder and architect of modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev.

He also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

Lavrov also visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country's independence and territorial integrity.

He laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument here.

News.Az