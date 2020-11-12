Russian FM says he’s sure integrity of trilateral declaration on Karabakh conflict will be preserved

Russian FM says he’s sure integrity of trilateral declaration on Karabakh conflict will be preserved

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed confidence that the Armenian government understands all its responsibility.

“I am sure that Armenia understands that it signed these agreements on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” Lavrov said on Thursday, according to Russian media.

Lavrov also said he is sure that the integrity of the trilateral declaration will be preserved, and it will be fulfilled.

“I am sure that if we carry out everything that we have agreed on, everyone will win.I do not see any signs that someone is trying to break these agreements," the Russian minister added.

News.Az