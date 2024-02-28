Russian FM to attend diplomatic forum in Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

On March 1-2, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Türkiye where he will attend a diplomatic forum and hold talks with top Turkish diplomat, Hakan Fidan, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced, News.Az reports citing TASS.

“On March 1-2, the Russian foreign minister will visit Türkiye at the invitation of the foreign minister of the Republic of Türkiye to take part in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum. The Russian foreign minister is scheduled to hold talks with his Turkish counterpart,” Zakharova said at a press briefing, adding that the two foreign ministers would discuss a wide range of issues, primarily bilateral cooperation.

Among other things, ties in energy, security, banking and tourism will be discussed, she specified. “Lavrov and Fidan will also exchange opinions on regional and international issues, including the situation in Ukraine, Transcaucasia and the conflict between Palestine and Israel, as well as the Syrian and Libyan settlement processes. The two top diplomats "are also expected to work out a schedule of bilateral meetings at various levels during the talks,” Zakharova concluded.

News.Az