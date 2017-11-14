Yandex metrika counter

Russian FM to visit Azerbaijan, Armenia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will make one-day visits next week to Armenia and Azerbaijan, Armenian media report.

“According to our information, the matter of settlement of the NK [Nagorno-Karabakh] conflict is on the agenda of Lavrov’s regional visit.

According to Armenian media, Lavrov will try to develop an effective agenda for the expected [Armenian FM Edward] Nalbandian-[Azerbaijani FM Elmar] Mammadyarov meeting, whose center is the Vienna and the Saint Petersburg agreements. Lavrov will also propose a plan that has the support of the other [OSCE Minsk Group] co-chair countries [US and France].

honor Patriotic War martyrs

