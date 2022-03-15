Russian FM to visit Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday said he will soon visit to Tehran, News.Az reports citing RIA Novosti.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Moscow, Lavrov said the visit’s date will soon be agreed upon.

The foreign ministers of Russia and Iran on Tuesday discussed the latest developments in Ukraine, as well as regional and international issues of common interest.

