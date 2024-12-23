Russian forces advance as record losses mount in Ukraine's Donetsk region

+ ↺ − 16 px

As 2024 draws to a close, Russian forces maintain consistent advances in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, edging closer to the towns of Pokrovsk and seemingly tightening their grip on Kurakhove to the south, News.az reports citing Euronews .

Russian forces continue to make significant and steady progress across Ukraine's Donetsk region as they are now moving in on the town of Pokrovsk and appear to be closing in on Kurakhove further south.Last week, the Russian defence ministry announced the capture of Trudove and Uspenivka settlements, completing the occupation of the final segment of the so-called "Uspenivka pocket" south of Kurakhove, a town of some 18,000 before Moscow's all-out invasion in early 2022.The Khortytsia battle group stated that the Ukrainian troops withdrew from this area after "heavy defensive battles".Ukrainian monitoring group DeepState claimed earlier that some troops did not manage to pull back after Russia captured the two settlements.The sector lies roughly 8 kilometres south of the embattled front-line town.According to DeepState, Russia is regrouping in the newly captured area and attacking in the direction of the Shevchenko-Andriivka section, threatening to create a new pocket. Russian forces are now focusing their efforts on the nearby town of Andriivka.

News.Az