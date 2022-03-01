Russian forces attack Kyiv's TV tower, channels go off air

+ ↺ − 16 px

The TV tower in Ukraine’s capital has been hit, according to the country’s parliament, which posted a photo of smoke and clouds around it, News.Az reports citing Ukrainian media.

Local media reported that there were several explosions and that Ukrainian TV channels stopped broadcasting shortly afterward.

It comes as Russia warned Kyiv residents to flee their homes on Tuesday, with observers fearing that the bombardment of the capital is set to intensify.

The structure was still intact after the bombing in the heart of Kyiv, but some state broadcasting was knocked out.

The blast sounded around the city and smoke was seen rising in the Babi Yar district, before the country's interior ministry said the equipment had been damaged and ‘channels won’t work for a while.

News.Az