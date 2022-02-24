Russian forces do not rocket, bomb, or shell Ukrainian cities: Defense Ministry

Russia’s armed forces do not rocket, bomb or shell Ukrainian cities, Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told TASS, News.Az reports.

"Russia’s armed forces carry out no missile, air or artillery strikes against Ukrainian cities," he stated.

He stressed that the positions of Ukrainian military units that had agreed to lay down arms were not being attacked, while Russian smart weapons were being used to eliminate military infrastructures, air defense facilities, airdromes and aircraft.

