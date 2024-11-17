Russian forces launch Kalibr cruise missiles on Ukraine
Warships from Russia’s Black Sea fleet are docked in the Russian-controlled port of Sevastopol, Crimea. Photograph: Russian Black Sea Fleet Press Service/Reuters
On the morning of 17 November, the Ukrainian military reported the launch of Kalibr cruise missiles by Russian forces, News.az reports citing Ukraine's Air Force via Telegram.
Following the announcement, an air-raid warning was issued across parts of Ukraine, urging citizens to take immediate safety precautions.
This escalation underscores the ongoing tension in the region, as Russian missile strikes continue to pose significant threats to civilian safety and infrastructure in Ukraine. Authorities are urging vigilance and adherence to safety protocols.
