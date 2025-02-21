+ ↺ − 16 px

On Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte of interfering in the Ukraine settlement, condemning him for "issuing instructions" to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Speaking at a news conference in Johannesburg, South Africa, Lavrov slammed Rutte's involvement in the Ukraine settlement process, calling it an example of political chaos, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

Citing a Russian intelligence report, he claimed that Rutte has been issuing instructions to Zelenskyy, urging him to hold his position until Ukraine negotiations begin.

"This is, without a doubt, a bacchanalia (chaos and inappropriate behavior). Rutte is blatantly overstepping and violating his functional duties," Lavrov asserted.

Commenting on the Ukrainian settlement, the minister criticized the Zelenskyy government, claiming it is "consuming" hundreds of billions of dollars that could otherwise be used for the development of nations in need.

The minister said not all NATO members have adopted an "aggressive stance," noting that some are reluctant to spend money on Ukraine or submit to "Zelenskyy’s demands."

He also clarified that Russia and the US have not discussed the possibility of easing sanctions as part of a Ukraine agreement.

Turning to the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Johannesburg, he said Russia is "generally satisfied" with its outcome.

Lavrov acknowledged that disagreements on some points, including the Ukrainian crisis, remain but emphasized that dialogue continues.

The minister also noted that the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) may have the opportunity to apply for membership in the G20 in the future.

News.Az