Russian foreign minister arrives in Tehran for talks

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has arrived in Tehran for talks with Iranian officials, according to Iranian state media. This comes just days after Moscow held initial talks with the US, shortly after Donald Trump returned to the White House.

Lavrov will discuss regional and bilateral topics with his Iranian counterpart during his one-day trip to Iran, state media reports, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The visit comes a day after the United States imposed a fresh round of sanctions targeting Iran’s oil industry, the Islamic Republic’s main source of income.

Trump earlier this month had restored his “maximum pressure” campaign on Iran that includes efforts to drive the country’s oil exports to zero, reimposing Washington’s tough policy on Iran that was practiced throughout his first term.

