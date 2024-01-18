Russian foreign minister calls Armenian premier’s proposal ‘illogical’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has described the statement of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan about his readiness to provide a land link between the main part of Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan on the same terms as Iran as illogical, News.Az reports citing Trend.

"I failed to see any logic. It is hardly appropriate to compare these routes," Lavrov said during a press conference on Thursday.

Lavrov stated that an agreement was achieved as part of the trilateral working group formed in 2021 by Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan's deputy prime ministers. It states that countries with sovereignty and authority over routes going through their territory will have their rights completely recognized when ties and routes are unblocked.

"Within the working group, an agreement was reached in June 2023 to initially resume connectivity, starting with rail. However, progress seemed to stall at some point. Setbacks are not unusual, and the South Caucasus often receives advice from Western allies. The advice of the West is oriented towards promoting their geopolitical interests," the Russian Foreign Minister added.

Previously, Pashinyan stated that Yerevan is ready to facilitate rail and road communication between the main part of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan, offering similar terms to those provided by Iran.

News.Az