Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to self-isolate after contact with COVID-19 carrier
- 27 Oct 2020 19:37
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Region
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will self-isolate over contact with a COVID-19 carrier, the Ministry press service told TASS Tuesday, adding that the minister feels well.
"Due to contact with a COVID-19 carrier, Sergey Lavrov will self-isolate. Previously planned visits and meetings will be postponed. The minister feels well," the Ministry said.
Lavrov had visits to Sarajevo and Belgrade planned for October 28-29. On October 26, the minister came back from Greece.
News.Az