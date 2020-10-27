Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to self-isolate after contact with COVID-19 carrier

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will self-isolate over contact with a COVID-19 carrier, the Ministry press service told TASS Tuesday, adding that the minister feels well.

"Due to contact with a COVID-19 carrier, Sergey Lavrov will self-isolate. Previously planned visits and meetings will be postponed. The minister feels well," the Ministry said.

Lavrov had visits to Sarajevo and Belgrade planned for October 28-29. On October 26, the minister came back from Greece.

