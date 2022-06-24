Russian foreign minister pays respect to Azerbaijani heroes in Alley of Martyrs

Russian foreign minister pays respect to Azerbaijani heroes in Alley of Martyrs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov has visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country's independence and territorial integrity.

He laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

News.Az