Russian Foreign Minister to pay official visit to Azerbaijan

Russian Foreign Minister to pay official visit to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will pay an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan on November 19-20.

During the visit Sergey Lavrov will meet with Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and other high-ranking officials.

After the meeting, a joint press conference will be held with the participation of both ministers.

Bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Russia - the neighbors and friendly countries - are regarded as strategic partnership. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Russia.

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov paid a working visit to the Russian Federation on April 28, 2017.

News.Az

News.Az