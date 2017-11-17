Russian Foreign Minister to pay official visit to Azerbaijan
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will pay an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan on November 19-20.
During the visit Sergey Lavrov will meet with Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and other high-ranking officials.
After the meeting, a joint press conference will be held with the participation of both ministers.
Bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Russia - the neighbors and friendly countries - are regarded as strategic partnership. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Russia.
Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov paid a working visit to the Russian Federation on April 28, 2017.
News.Az