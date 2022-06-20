Russian foreign minister to visit Iran this week

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to Tehran this week, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said at a press conference on Monday, News.Az reports citing Iranian media.

“We will receive Lavrov at the end of the week (the week ends on Friday according to the Iranian calendar),” the spokesman said.

On June 13, Iran announced Lavrov’s planned visit to Tehran. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said the visit’s date is being worked out.

News.Az