Russian foreign minister to visit Türkiye

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will arrive in Türkiye for a two-day visit on Thursday, according to a statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Lavrov will discuss bilateral and regional issues, said the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

The ministers are also expected to hold a joint news conference on Friday in the capital Ankara.

Issues such as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Black Sea grain deal, and energy cooperation are expected to be discussed.

