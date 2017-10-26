Russian Foreign Ministry addresses Azerbaijan and Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Moscow welcomes the readiness of Baku and Yerevan to intensify the process of negotiations on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement."

The statement came from spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia Maria Zakharova at the briefing, commenting on the results of the recent Geneva meeting of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"We welcome the declared readiness of the sides to intensify the negotiation process and to take additional steps aimed at reducing tensions on the contact line," Zakharova said.

According to her, Moscow supports the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs who are preparing the next meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia "to discuss the essential issues of the settlement and possible measures to stabilize the situation."

Zakharova expressed regret that the situation in the conflict zone remains "uneasy".

"We urge Baku and Yerevan to show a constructive approach to finding a solution to the unresolved issue," she added.

News.Az

