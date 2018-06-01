Russian Foreign Ministry calls Pashinyan’s statements unconstructive
01 Jun 2018
- Azerbaijan
Loud statements of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict are not constructive.
The statement came from Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Artyom Kozhin who spoke at a press conference June 1 answering to a question of Trend correspondent.
"Loud statements that do not fit onto the appropriate rails, in particular laid by the OSCE, are probably not constructive," he said.
