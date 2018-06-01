Russian Foreign Ministry calls Pashinyan’s statements unconstructive

+ ↺ − 16 px

Loud statements of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict are not constructive.

The statement came from Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Artyom Kozhin who spoke at a press conference June 1 answering to a question of Trend correspondent.

"Loud statements that do not fit onto the appropriate rails, in particular laid by the OSCE, are probably not constructive," he said.

News.Az

News.Az