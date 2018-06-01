Yandex metrika counter

Russian Foreign Ministry calls Pashinyan’s statements unconstructive

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Russian Foreign Ministry calls Pashinyan’s statements unconstructive

Loud statements of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict are not constructive.

The statement came from Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Artyom Kozhin who spoke at a press conference June 1 answering to a question of Trend correspondent.

"Loud statements that do not fit onto the appropriate rails, in particular laid by the OSCE, are probably not constructive," he said.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      