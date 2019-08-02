Russian Foreign Ministry confirms termination of INF Treaty

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian Foreign Ministry has officially confirmed that the operation of the Intermediate Nuclear Force Treaty has been terminated at the initiative of the United States as of August 2, TASS reported.

"On August 2, 2019 at the initiative of the American side the operation of the treaty between the Soviet Union and the United States on the elimination of intermediate and shorter range missiles signed in Washington on December 8, 1987 was terminated," the Foreign Ministry announced on the legal information website on Friday.

News.Az

News.Az