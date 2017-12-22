Russian Foreign Ministry on Karabakh conflict settlement

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Russia will continue to provide mediation assistance to the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict."

As noted in the Russian Foreign Ministry, in the outgoing year, the efforts of the mediators, including Russia, were aimed at reducing military risks and restoring direct dialogue between the parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"A tangible result of this work was the holding of an Armenian-Azerbaijani summit in October, at which it was agreed to intensify the negotiation process and take additional measures that help to ease tensions on the contact line. We welcome the decisions adopted by the presidents, take an active part in the series of meetings on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement that followed the summit, including with the participation of the foreign ministers, we call on the parties to find effective compromises on the basis of proposals submitted by the mediators. Together with the co-chairing partners in the OSCE Minsk Group, we will continue to mediate the peaceful settlement of this protracted conflict, including during the upcoming January consultations of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

News.Az

