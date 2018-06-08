Russian Foreign Ministry on preparations for Putin-Trump meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

"For the time being there is no clarity as to where and when it might take place."

The Russian Foreign Ministry is working on the content of a future meeting between Russian and US leaders Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, but it remains unclear where and when the summit might take place, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said.

"The issue of the day is to determine a concrete option for such a contact. For the time being there is no clarity as to where and when it might take place," Ryabkov said.

"The Foreign Ministry is working on the content of such a meeting with a view to presenting it to the Russian president by the moment there is clarity regarding the date and place of a meeting with the US president," TASS cited him as saying.

"We proceed from the understanding that the need for such a contact from the standpoint of launching the process of normalization and improvement of relations between our countries is rather high," he said.

Earlier, the Wall Street Journal quoted an anonymous European official as saying that Putin was considering the possibility of holding a meeting with Trump in Vienna and reportedly discussed that possibility with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

News.Az

News.Az