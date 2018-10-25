Russian Foreign Ministry praises Baku Humanitarian Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

Any development of bilateral humanitarian ties is welcomed, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Oct. 25 at a press conference speaking on the importance of the 6th Baku International Humanitarian Forum, which started today in the capital of Azerbaijan.

"Any development of bilateral humanitarian relations and ties that provide an opportunity for the development of multilateral cooperation can only be welcomed, especially when they reach this level and produce such results," she said, according to Trend.

Today, the 6th International Humanitarian Forum, dedicated to the theme “Shaping a New World and a New Humanity: Creativity and Human Development”, has been launched in Baku.

More than 580 people, including 416 foreign guests from 86 countries and 24 international organizations, participate in the two-day forum.

The International Humanitarian Forum is a prestigious event that brings together prominent statesmen from various countries, Nobel Prize winners in various fields of science and leaders of reputable international organizations, in particular the representatives of the political, scientific and cultural elite of the world in order to hold wide-ranging dialogues, exchange views and conduct discussions on global issues.

The initiators of the forum, which has been held since 2010, are the presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia.

News.Az

News.Az