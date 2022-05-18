Russian Foreign Ministry summons French envoy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday summoned French Ambassador to Moscow Pierre Levy.

The French diplomat was protested over the expulsion of Russian diplomats from France, the ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports.

“The French ambassador was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry in connection with the announcement of retaliatory measures against the expulsion of Russian diplomats from the country,” the ministry added.

News.Az