Russian Foreign Ministry summons Polish envoy
- 23 Apr 2021 14:18
- 01 Oct 2025 21:10
- 160401
- Region
- Share https://news.az/news/russian-foreign-ministry-summons-polish-envoy Copied
Russia's foreign ministry summoned the Polish ambassador on Friday following Warsaw's expulsion of Russian diplomatic staff, RIA news agency reported.
Warsaw expelled three Russian diplomats earlier this month, saying that they were involved in "activities to the detriment" of Poland, and Russia replied last week by saying it would expel five Poles.