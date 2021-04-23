Yandex metrika counter

Russian Foreign Ministry summons Polish envoy

  • Region
  • Share
Russian Foreign Ministry summons Polish envoy

Russia's foreign ministry summoned the Polish ambassador on Friday following Warsaw's expulsion of Russian diplomatic staff, RIA news agency reported.

Warsaw expelled three Russian diplomats earlier this month, saying that they were involved in "activities to the detriment" of Poland, and Russia replied last week by saying it would expel five Poles.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      