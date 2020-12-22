Russian, French leaders discuss situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron.



"The situation around Nagorno-Karabakh was discussed in detail. The Russian president stressed that the situation in the region is stabilizing, and the agreements enshrined in the statement of the presidents of Russia, Azerbaijan, and the Prime Minister of Armenia on November 9 - in general consistently implemented. The successful work of Russian peacekeepers, who ensure the cease-fire regime and security of civilians at the request of Baku and Yerevan, was emphasized," Kremlin's press service said in a statement.



Both sides confirmed their readiness to continue coordination on various aspects of the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement, particularly within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group.

News.Az

