Russian general seriously wounded in Syria

Russian Maj Gen Peter Milyukhin has hit a landmine near the Syrian ancient city of Palmyra, Syria.

He is reported to have lost both his legs and one of his eyes, APA reported citing the Russian media.

According to media reports, he incident happened one week ago and he was admitted to Burdenko hospital in Moscow.

“We have him. We can’t say more,” the hospital said.

News.Az

