Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin arrives in Azerbaijan

Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Prime Minister at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Mikhail Mishustin was welcomed by Azerbaijan`s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu, Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Yevdokimov and other officials.


