Russian government earmarks $67 mln to fight HIV

Four billion is to be used for purchasing antiviral medicines for HIV-infected, including those having hepatitis B and C.

The Russian government earmarks four billion rubles (an equivalent of $67 million) for purchasing antiviral medicines for HIV-infected patients, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said, according to TASS.

"Four billion is to be used for purchasing antiviral medicines for HIV-infected, including those having hepatitis B and C," Medvedev told the Cabinet.

Also, the federal government will co-finance a project to build a children’s hospital in Komsomolsk-on-Amur. About 650 million rubles ($10 million) will be invested. And Udmurtia will receive a subsidy for finalizing a republican rehabilitation center for minors and teenagers with limited abilities.

The government also provides funds to compensate for damage from emergencies sustained by farm producers. More than 1.3 billion rubles ($22 million) is to be granted to nine regions for the purpose.

