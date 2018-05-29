Russian government to come up with draft pension reform in June

Russian government to come up with draft pension reform in June

+ ↺ − 16 px

The labor ministry proposed setting retirement age for woman at 60 years and for men at 65 years.

Russia’s government is expected to take a decision regarding the parameters of the pension reform in June so that they could be taken into account for three-year draft budget formation, vice-speaker of the State Duma Alexander Zhukov told TASS.

"[It is - TASS] expected in June, otherwise we will not have time for taking the decision necessary for budget formation," he said.

Zhukov added that he is leery of proposals on retirement age hikes.

"The government has not yet offered a particular mechanism," he said, adding that "the issue may be very complex."

Earlier speaker of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko spoke against politicizing the issue of raising the retirement age in Russia and proposed upping it gradually by six months over 10 years.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev spoke earlier about the need to raise the retirement age in Russia. According to the premier, such a decision is necessary but it should be made "accurately and in a weighed manner, proceeding from a person’s readiness to continue work, his vitality and health condition, changes in corporate legislation and labor law."

The Russian premier also stressed that the government was preparing its proposals and would soon submit them to the lower house of parliament for examination.

Earlier RBC wrote citing sources that the Labor Ministry and the Finance Ministry proposed their variants to raise the retirement age. In particular, the Finance Ministry proposed upping the retirement age for women to 63 years and for men - to 65 years. The labor ministry proposed setting retirement age for woman at 60 years and for men at 65 years.

News.Az

News.Az