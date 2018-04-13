Russian helicopter crashes in Baltic Sea, both pilots dead - Baltic Fleet

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Russian helicopter with two crew members crashed in the Baltic Sea, one body was found, a source in the emergency services told Sputnik on Friday.

"A helicopter crashed in the Kaliningrad region … in the Baltic Sea. Two crew members were on board," the source said, according to Sputnik International.

Russian Ka-29 helicopter while carrying out a test flight in the Baltic Sea at night, the Russian Baltic Fleet said Friday.

"On April 12, 2018, at around 23:30 Moscow time [20:30 GMT] a Ka-29 helicopter crashed while carrying out night test flights in the Baltic Sea. The crew comprising two test pilots of the manufacturer died," the statement read.

Search and rescue operation is being carried out.

News.Az

News.Az