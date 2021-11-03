Russian intelligence chief, CIA director meet in Moscow to discuss struggle with terrorism
The director of Russia's foreign intelligence service SVR, Sergey Naryshkin and visiting CIA chief William Burns have met in Moscow to discuss inter-departmental interaction and the struggle against international terrorism, the SVR said in a news release, News.Az reports citing TASS.
Naryshkin met with Burns on November 2 at the initiative of the US side.
"The focus was on inter-departmental interaction in the context of Russian-US relations with an emphasis on struggle against international terrorism," the new release reads.
Burns is paying a two-day visit to Moscow with a delegation of US officials on instructions from President Joe Biden.
Earlier, Russia's Security Council said on Tuesday Burns met with Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev. Moscow-Washington relations were discussed.
Burns was the United States' ambassador to Russia in 2005-2008. He was appointed the CIA's director in March 2021, becoming the first-ever career diplomat in US history to take this position.