Russian intelligence chief, CIA director meet in Moscow to discuss struggle with terrorism

Russian intelligence chief, CIA director meet in Moscow to discuss struggle with terrorism

+ ↺ − 16 px

The director of Russia's foreign intelligence service SVR, Sergey Naryshkin and visiting CIA chief William Burns have met in Moscow to discuss inter-departmental interaction and the struggle against international terrorism, the SVR said in a news release, News.Az reports citing TASS.

Naryshkin met with Burns on November 2 at the initiative of the US side.

"The focus was on inter-departmental interaction in the context of Russian-US relations with an emphasis on struggle against international terrorism," the new release reads.

Burns is paying a two-day visit to Moscow with a delegation of US officials on instructions from President Joe Biden.

Earlier, Russia's Security Council said on Tuesday Burns met with Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev. Moscow-Washington relations were discussed.

Burns was the United States' ambassador to Russia in 2005-2008. He was appointed the CIA's director in March 2021, becoming the first-ever career diplomat in US history to take this position.

News.Az