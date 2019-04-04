Russian investments in Azerbaijan exceed $4B: minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia and Azerbaijan have good dynamics of cooperation in many areas of the economy, as well as prospects for their growth, Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Shahi

He said that the trade turnover between the two countries in 2018 amounted to $2.5 billion, which is 19 percent more than in the previous year.

There are about 700 companies with Russian capital in Azerbaijan, he added. The minister noted that the value of investments by Russian companies in Azerbaijan amounted to $4.4 billion, and the value of Azerbaijani investments in Russia stood at $1.2 billion.

He said that the two countries have serious prospects for the development of cooperation in the field of agriculture, chemical engineering, industry and in a number of other sectors.

