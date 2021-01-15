Russian, Iranian FMs to discuss situation around Nagorno-Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian and Iranian Foreign Ministers Sergei Lavrov and Mohammad Javad Zarif will hold talks in Moscow on January 26, Maria Zakharova, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said at a briefing on Friday.

"On January 26, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran will be in Moscow on a working visit, during which talks will be held with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. It is expected to continue the exchange of views on a number of international issues, including the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh, the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan for the Iranian nuclear program, the state of affairs in Syria, Afghanistan, the Persian Gulf zone," Zakharova added.

News.Az