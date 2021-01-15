Yandex metrika counter

Russian, Iranian FMs to discuss situation around Nagorno-Karabakh

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Russian, Iranian FMs to discuss situation around Nagorno-Karabakh

Russian and Iranian Foreign Ministers Sergei Lavrov and Mohammad Javad Zarif will hold talks in Moscow on January 26, Maria Zakharova, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said at a briefing on Friday.

"On January 26, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran will be in Moscow on a working visit, during which talks will be held with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. It is expected to continue the exchange of views on a number of international issues, including the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh, the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan for the Iranian nuclear program, the state of affairs in Syria, Afghanistan, the Persian Gulf zone," Zakharova added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      