The press office of the Iranian Embassy in Moscow stated: "Speaking about the readiness of Iran and Russia to sign a Comprehensive Cooperation Agreement between the two countries, Kazem Jalali informed about the visit of President [of the Islamic Republic Masoud] Peseshkian to Moscow on January 17 and stated that the cooperation agreement between the two countries will be signed by Peseshkian and [Russian leader Vladimir] Putin."President Putin stated on December 4 that he anticipated a new fundamental agreement with Tehran to be signed during Iranian President Pezeshkian’s upcoming visit to Russia.Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Jalali indicated on October 4 that the treaty was fully completely worded to be signed. Russia’s Putin approved the draft treaty on September 18, and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko noted that the document should be signed soon.The comprehensive strategic partnership treaty is expected to mark a significant step forward in the development of relations between Russia and Iran, which are growing rapidly.According to officials from both countries, the agreement will encompass all areas of bilateral cooperation and open new avenues in various fields of the Russian-Iranian partnership, including energy, transportation, industry, agriculture, culture, science, and technology.The two countries are currently adhering to the provisions of the Treaty on the Basis of Mutual Relations and Principles of Cooperation between Iran and Russia.

