Russian, Iranian presidents expected to meet soon to discuss Syria

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has announced that he will soon meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss potential solutions to the ongoing crisis in Syria.

"I will hold a meeting with the Russian president on the situation in Syria in the near future," Pezeshkian said, News.Az reports, citing Russian media. He added that Tehran and Moscow would do their utmost to facilitate efforts to stabilize the situation in Syria.Pezeshkian said in a phone call with Putin on December 2 that the current rise in terrorist activities in Syria was part of a dangerous plan developed by Israel and the US in order to create instability in the Middle East. The Iranian president highly appreciated Russia’s role in maintaining peace in the region and Syria’s territorial integrity.

