Russian IT companies should switch to domestic software – Putin

​"As for security, there are things that are critical for the state, for the operation of certain industries and regions."

Speaking with representatives of IT-businesses during his visit to the Perm Territory, Putin insisted that Russian programmers should be more proactive in developing software for use in domestically-made hi-tech products.

​"As for security, there are things that are critical for the state, for the operation of certain industries and regions," Putin stressed, adding that the state does not want to face a situation where "somebody out there presses a button, and everything stops here."

According to a recent survey, the use of foreign software by Russian federal state information systems was not impacted by the country's switch to the import substitution policy. Only 3 percent out of 339 such systems are using the Russian-produced software and only two of them operating systems developed in Russia.

