Russian, Kazakh leaders discuss developing energy cooperation

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with the leader of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

"The parties continued the discussion of topical issues of further development of mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation, including in the energy sector," the statement said.Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier on Monday that Putin and Tokayev discussed cooperation in the energy sector and other topics."The president is working in Novo-Ogaryovo today. He has already spoken with his colleague in Kazakhstan, with President Tokayev, over the phone. They continued discussing issues of bilateral cooperation with a focus on cooperation in energy issues," he said.

